Traction Ag Acquires Granular Business to Expand Solution Value Amid Changing Ag Landscape

Milestone acquisition adds extensive operations management functionality to farm-specific accounting and financial analysis

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traction Ag Inc., the first cloud-based accounting software delivering solutions to growers across the Midwest, today announced its acquisition of Granular Business, a Corteva Agriscience™ product. Granular Business is farm financial management software focused on helping farmers become more profitable and efficient.

The acquisition adds Corteva's industry-leading farm management technology to the Traction Ag accounting system. This will allow for a seamless experience with best-in-class farm operations and industry-leading farm accounting to see practical and actionable insights while reducing the administrative burden on farmers and their employees.

"Growers look for value in all they do. We help growers find this value through financial and operational management tools that allow more control over their farm by delivering the information needed to make decisions," said Ian Harley, co-founder and CEO of Traction Ag Inc. "The addition of Corteva's best-in-class technology with Traction Ag's unique accounting solution equips farmers with industry-leading digital tools enabling them to continually find efficiencies that help them grow."

As farm consolidation creates large managerial complexities, the need for advanced, farm-specific accounting, payroll and operational management tools has increased. Through this transaction, Traction Enterprise Operations will provide industry-leading growers with the functionality they need to improve the accuracy and presentation of information needed to make critical decisions on the farm.

"This acquisition will provide farmers with the tools they need to make quicker, more accurate and easier decisions that will improve their farm and lay the foundation for future generations," said Shane Hageman, president of Hageman Group. "Customers will benefit from having access to information about their farms that puts them at an advantage over other growers in the industry."

Granular Business is Traction Ag's first acquisition since its founding in 2020. The announcement comes during a time of rapid growth for the Midwest-based company, including a recent funding round. The acquisition will further accelerate the company's single focus and commitment to providing the best farm management tools in the industry.

To learn more about Traction Ag, please visit tractionag.com.

About Traction Ag

Traction Ag is the only farm management solution uniquely built for the cloud, integrating actual accounting numbers with field operations, resulting in real-time financial analysis for timely, informed decision-making. Traction Ag delivers the most extensive suite of farm-specific accounting capabilities in a cloud application and allows users to automatically and easily maintain inventory balances for crops and supplies, tracks costs of production and field level profitability, providing crucial insights and saving valuable time. The company is majority employee and farmer-owned business and leverages integrations with Climate FieldView and John Deere Operations Center to automate and ease the collection of field activities.

