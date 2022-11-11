Germany Offers State Relief on Gas Prices

Germany's main parliament, the Bundestag, has passed legislation allowing small and medium-sized businesses, as well as private households, to skip their December gas bills.

BERLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (GTAI) – Germany is taking an unusually direct approach to help companies and individuals get through the short-term price increases for gas and heating currently affecting many countries in the world. It's taking over gas bills for December.

A law to that effect has passed the main chamber of parliament, the Bundestag, and is expected to be approved by the second chamber, the Bundesrat, shortly. The legislation covers private households and small and medium-sized enterprises with an annual gas consumption of up to 1.5 million kilowatt hours.

Those groups are also eligible for one-off state payments to help cover heating costs. The program is part of the government's ongoing efforts to check price rises for gas, heat and electricity. It follows the recommendations of an expert committee made on October 31.

"This innovative solution shows that the German government is capable of responding quickly to the current global geopolitical disruptions," says Robert Hermann, CEO of the state agency Germany Trade & Invest. "It's a good example of the state working to help businesses and individuals."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up shop in Germany.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase

Senior Manager, Communications

Germany Trade & Invest

Friedrichstraße 60

10117 Berlin

+49 30200099170

jefferson.chase@gtai.com

View original content:

SOURCE Germany Trade & Invest