Herzing University-Kenosha Receives Grant for Veteran-Focused Center of Excellence

KENOSHA, Wis., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, a Milwaukee-based accredited, private nonprofit institution, today announced a further demonstration of its commitment to supporting military students and veterans with the awarding of a federal U.S. DOE grant for the development of additional veteran-related resources.

Herzing University (PRNewsfoto/Herzing University) (PRNewswire)

This new program will allow veterans to not only transition into their new life, but also thrive in it.

The grant, $600,000 to be funded over three years, will allow Herzing to develop a dedicated Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) to help expand the institution's ongoing goals of providing valuable resources and opportunities for veterans to both reenter the civilian workforce and locate specialized support services to help them transition back to post-military life.

"At Herzing University, we recognize that a veteran's move to a full-time civilian career can be especially difficult. Many of these heroes are equipped with high-level soft skills like communication, teamwork, and discipline but they also often require additional support and specialized resources," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University. "This new program will allow veterans to not only transition into their new life, but also thrive in it. We hope that through the CEVSS program, we can improve our overall services for veteran students, and better engage in recruiting activities to attract more veteran students to Herzing."

Currently, 380 veteran students are enrolled in Herzing programs across the country, including 327 veteran students enrolled in an online/hybrid modality, as well as 56 veteran students living within commuting distance of the University's Kenosha, Wisconsin campus.

"This program will help to address the compelling gap that exists in the current student services infrastructure. Herzing continues to support the increasing demand for mental health professionals exacerbated by the pandemic," said BriAnne Danielson, AVP of Student Services. "We are excited to add this comprehensive resource for our growing population of military and veteran students to assist them from enrollment through graduation."

While Herzing has a strong history of supporting the U.S. military and veterans—its founder, Henry Herzing, himself having served as an officer in the Navy—more efforts are needed to fully support the creation of pathways for students moving from the military to school and then to the workforce. The new program aims to establish connections and relationships with those unfamiliar with combat experiences, identify connections with support services, and develop valuable job skills.

"The CEVSS program will provide an on-campus space and online resources designed to offer support, programs, and resources that aim to ensure inclusivity and a sense of belonging across the student lifecycle," said Dr. Beth Gilbertson, Academic Dean and CEVSS program director. As a current member of the Army Reserves and a 1SG with the 863rd Engineer Battalion in Darien, IL, she has a passion for this student population. "It's about taking care of people. We recognize the service and sacrifice of our military-connected students and their families and are honored to focus on better serving them."

Herzing University recently earned the designation of a 2022-2023 Military Friendly School by VIQTORY, recognizing institutions that support United States' military service personnel and veterans in their academic and career endeavors. With flexible programs in high-demand fields like healthcare, nursing, business, technology, and legal studies, Herzing supports students from all walks of life to pursue their career objectives.

To learn more about Herzing University–Kenosha, the University's commitment to veterans, and how to enroll for an upcoming semester, visit www.herzing.edu/kenosha.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. In June 2022, Herzing introduced a first-of-its-kind Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program beginning enrollment for Fall 2022. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Media Contact:

Brett Gerrish

2.718 Marketing

bgerrish@2718marketing.com

517.899.7795

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Herzing University