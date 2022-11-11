Study.com's Working Scholars® program has saved graduates $20m in tuition as student loan debt in the U.S. exceeds $1.7 trillion

Study.com's Working Scholars® program has saved graduates $20m in tuition as student loan debt in the U.S. exceeds $1.7 trillion

Program reports increased personal and professional success for working adults

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, one of the most transformational companies in edtech, today announced the 2022 Working Scholars® graduating class. With over half of the graduates identifying as first-generation college students, this year's graduation times with the National First-Generation College Celebration.

Emeline Hernandez, member of the 2022 Working Scholars graduating class, earned a business degree through the program. (PRNewswire)

The Working Scholars program offers working adults the opportunity to earn a bachelor's degree debt-free, at no-cost. With $20m saved collectively in tuition, the 2022 graduating class marks over 150 graduates since the program's inception, underlining the importance of increasing opportunities and access for first-generation and underrepresented students in higher education. A recent Working Scholars graduate survey indicates that increased confidence and expanded career opportunities have been a significant impact of the program.

"Working Scholars has helped me tremendously. The program allowed me to balance work, school, and family life, all while avoiding financial hardship," said Emeline Hernandez, a first-generation college student and member of the 2022 Working Scholars graduating class. "My business degree has given me the confidence to pursue career interests and advancement beyond what I thought was possible."

Students in the Working Scholars program complete college credit-recommended courses on Study.com and then transfer the credits to complete their degree from Thomas Edison State University (TESU), a four-year accredited state university. Working Scholars students are supported with academic advisors, degree mapping, transfer assistance, and counseling from the program's success coaches. The non-profit currently serves six communities throughout the Bay Area and Riverside County, focusing on underserved communities with low college degree attainment.

"Every year, I'm amazed by the accomplishments of the Working Scholars graduating class," said Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact at Study.com. "The unique challenges and experiences each of these graduates faced to earn their degree is remarkable, and I am proud of every graduate who crossed the stage this week."

The Working Scholars graduates were honored in a virtual ceremony on November 10th. Graduation speakers included Katherine Archuleta, former Director of the United States Office of Personnel Management, and Dr. Cynthia Baum, VP of Academic Affairs and Provost from TESU.

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform providing academic support for learners and educators. Recognized on the GSV EdTech 150 as a leading EdTech company, Study.com simplifies learning for over 30 million learners and educators a month. Study has donated $27 million across social impact programs committed to Making Education Accessible through our Pledge 1% partnerships and programs focused on increasing access and equity in education for underserved learners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Study.com