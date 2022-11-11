Xcelerate Solutions Receives 2022 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Celerity Government Solutions, LLC DBA Xcelerate Solutions as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"The Hire VETS Medallion program reinforces Xcelerate's focus on and efforts to hire and provide opportunities to those individuals who have sacrificed so much to make America safer," said Xcelerate Solutions CEO, Mark Drever. "I cannot fully express how much this award means to the Xcelerate family and how much we look forward to continuing Xcelerate's tradition of supporting our military service members."

Xcelerate Solutions joins 834 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2023. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

