Accord Financial Unites Middle Market Financing

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Financial Corp., one of the U.S. and Canada's leading independent commercial finance companies ("Accord") (TSX: ACD) announced a realignment plan to better support the organization's continued growth among middle market businesses, uniting all U.S. commercial financing programs under one umbrella. "Middle market companies are and have been a major growth engine for the U.S. economy," stated Simon Hitzig, President, Accord Financial. "This reorganization will allow us to better support our clients as they face both challenges and opportunities when growing and sustaining their businesses."

Leading the U.S. Commercial team is Jim Hogan. Jim will be responsible for all Accord's activities that address the U.S. middle market, including equipment finance, asset-based lending and factoring. "I am excited to work with such a strong team of professionals, offering customized financing to middle market companies and furthering Accord's reputation as smart, flexible financial partners," stated Hogan, President, U.S. Commercial. Joining Accord in January, Hogan has over 30 years of experience in asset-based lending and restructuring, including 17 years at GE Capital.

Marcel Borg, VP National Sales, Equipment Finance is newly hired on the U.S. Commercial team. "What drew me to Accord was their ability to provide creative financing solutions," stated Borg. "This opens the door for many mid-sized businesses needing equipment finance." Most recently as director at Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Borg led their capital markets group and new business development efforts. He has 20 years of experience in finance, including 12 years at Bank of America. He has a BBA from Western Michigan University and his MBA, Finance from Walsh College.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including asset-based lending, factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance, and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience, and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for both small businesses and medium-sized enterprises, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 44 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities. www.accordfinancial.com

