MasterClass Announces Celebrity Wedding Planner Mindy Weiss to Teach How to Plan Your Dream Wedding

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss is joining Sessions by MasterClass, a structured, 30-day curriculum where members learn meaningful skills through hands-on experience, step-by-step demonstration and an engaged community. Weiss will break down all aspects of wedding planning from the guest list and menu to the floor plan to teach members how to bring their dream wedding to life while keeping budget in mind. Enrollment for Weiss' session is available starting today ; the session goes live Dec. 14.

"Mindy has planned some of the most iconic and influential weddings of our time," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "For the first time ever, Mindy brings together all of her resources and tips, equipping MasterClass members with a robust plan to curate and execute their special day flawlessly - no matter what their budget looks like."

Throughout the session, members will build a comprehensive, ready-to-execute binder that maps out the logistics of the planning process and wedding day to keep all of their wedding details organized. The session is broken down into 12 sections including how to:

Determine Your Budget: Weiss breaks down how members can navigate their wedding budget with strategies for prioritizing, approaching challenging conversations with family and vendors and examining how to cut costs. Members will determine their wedding day priorities—then draft and track their budget for the big day.

Craft Your Guest List: Weiss gives insight into her ABC process for deciding who gets an invite, how to deal with plus-ones, and what to consider for kid friendly weddings. Members will then begin setting their guest list.

Choose Your Venue: Finding a wedding venue is one of the biggest pieces of the planning puzzle. Weiss explains how to decide among the options and what to look for in the process. Members will craft questions to ask while they tour wedding venues.

Send Invitations: Any correspondence with guests is their first impression of the wedding. Weiss discusses how members can make their save the dates, invitations and website as beautiful and informative as possible.

Plan Your Ceremony: Weiss covers each part of a typical ceremony and helps members reimagine their own. Members will map out their ceremony diagram, prepare their rehearsal and begin to work on vows.

Design Your Day: Weiss shares the fun of styling a wedding. With three incredible table demos, she presents color, decor, and texture options for a variety of budgets. A focused questionnaire will help members choose a color palette and table decor for the big day.

Your Wedding Binder: Weiss reiterates the importance of keeping a personalized wedding binder to ensure member's hard work stays organized. After they add the final touches, there's nothing left to do but celebrate!

In addition, Weiss will walk members through how to hire their vendors, choose their attire, pick their menu and draft the floor plan.

"One of the greatest blessings of my career has been helping couples bring the wedding of their dreams to life," said Weiss. "After taking my session, members walk away with practical tips to help them personalize, plan, and execute their perfect day."

Weiss is known around the world as one of the industry's most creative minds in the events community. Led by her infectious spirit of kindness, Weiss and her team have been conjuring up imaginative ideas and one-of-a-kind details for clients for almost 30 years including planning events for Justin and Hailey Bieber, Nina and Russell Westbrook, Paris Hilton, and the Kardashians. With a home base in Los Angeles and a portfolio around the globe, Weiss produces weddings and destination weddings, corporate and celebrity events, social celebrations and non-profit galas. Since launching in 1992, she's written three best-selling books – The Wedding Book, The Wedding Planner and The Baby Keepsake Book and Planner, and has created her own wedding day emergency kits, candles, and so much more. With a desire to help people celebrate all over the world, she continues to expand her offerings and find new outlets for her creativity.

