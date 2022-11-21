Fetch By The Dodo Launches 101 Donations Campaign to Support Pets in Need

Campaign will match donations up to $101,000 for Project Street Vet now through the end of the year

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch by The Dodo ("Fetch"), a leading pet insurance provider offering the most comprehensive pet insurance and health advice in North America, has launched the 101 Donations Campaign to support Project Street Vet ("PSV"), a nonprofit public charity that provides free veterinary care, treatment and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability. Through the campaign, Fetch will match every donation up to $101,000 dollars, helping Project Street Vet provide essential care to pets in need and expand its mission to more communities in 2023.

Donations made to the campaign , which runs through the end of 2022, will help Project Street Vet offer a variety of veterinary support to pets and their parents – from routine exams to life-saving surgeries. They also take care of the things that fall somewhere in the middle, like vaccinations and flea and tick medications. Through Fetch's donations and fundraising efforts, they've raised over $100,000 this year, enabling Project Street Vet to fund more than 450 cases and expand outside of Southern California, where they launched their initial operations.

Samantha McKinnon, Chief Experience Officer of Fetch, said, "Heading into the giving season, we are incredibly proud to continue our support for Project Street Vet. Following the organization's recent expansion to Atlanta, our goal of the 101 Donations campaign is to enable Project Street Vet to continue its growth to other areas of the nation to provide pets of the unhoused with routine and life-saving health care. Through this growth, we hope to drive greater awareness of Project Street Vet's impactful work and inspire others to get involved."

Project Street Vet was founded in 2020 by Dr. Kwane Stewart, a licensed and practicing veterinarian. Through his work, he provides life-saving veterinary care to the unhoused Southern Californian community at no cost to the pet parent.

Dr. Stewart said, "Contributions to our mission through donations or volunteering have a tremendous impact in helping us continue our work and provide critical pet care to the communities that need it most. We are extremely grateful for the continued support from Fetch Pet Insurance and I look forward to seeing how this donation campaign will chart a new future for Project Street Vet."

As part of the campaign, Fetch and Project Street Vet are partnering with GivingTuesday.org to further amplify the mission of Project Street Vet. On November 29, Dr. Stewart and Fetch will collaborate with GivingTuesday to highlight Project Street Vet, sharing how others can get involved and contribute to animal philanthropy in their own communities.

For more information about 101 Donations and to donate visit: fetchpet.com/psv . The campaign also includes information on opportunities to volunteer and an application for interested veterinarians, vet techs and general volunteers to get involved.

About Project Street Vet

Founded by Dr. Kwane Stewart, Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charity that provides free veterinary care, treatment, and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and/or housing vulnerability. According to the State of Homelessness: 2021, it is estimated that over 580,400 people are experiencing homelessness in America, with an estimated 10% - 25% having a pet.

Dr. Kwane is a graduate from the renowned Colorado State University Veterinary Program and is a California practicing veterinarian for over 22 years. Many years ago, during a five-year tenure as a shelter veterinarian in a struggling, depressed area of California, Dr. Kwane began to form a true understanding for those that struggle to afford health care for their pets. Over the past ten years, Kwane has quietly volunteered his time traveling city streets of California giving free veterinary services to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness. Dr. Kwane estimates that he has cared for hundreds of pets doing his street vet work prior to 2020, when Project Street Vet was formed. Today, he continues to lead the Project Street Vet mission with his inspirational message of "no judgment, just help" and hopes the growing team can continue to find and care for these families.

About Fetch by The Dodo

Fetch by The Dodo provides the most comprehensive pet insurance in North America through one universal coverage plan. As the only pet insurance recommended by The Dodo, the most-viewed and most-engaged animal brand in the world, Fetch also offers pet parents actionable, data-driven health and wellness advice that can help them stay ahead of their pet's health and enjoy more good days together.

Fetch insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch by The Dodo, Fetch by The Dodo, LLC in Michigan & New Mexico, and Fetch by The Dodo Insurance Services, LLC in California) and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware Corporation, or AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. Fetch is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

