Wix to Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference at the May Fair Hotel in London on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. GMT.

The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com .

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

