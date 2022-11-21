Zion Christian Mission Center Produces 100,000 Graduates, the Most of Any Theology School in the World

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Christian Mission Center, a Bible education institution from Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, held its Class 113 graduation ceremony at Daegu Stadium on November 20. A total of 106,186 students graduated, making it the largest graduation of any theological institution in the world.

The Zion Christian Mission Center held its Class 113 graduation ceremony at Daegu Stadium.

The number of people participating in the graduation ceremony in person in Korea was limited to 80,000 for safety reasons. But over 300,000 people worldwide participated in the ceremony online through the live broadcast in 9 languages.

The event consisted of an opening and closing ceremony, special performances, the awarding of certificates, and a commemorative speech by Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee.

Among the graduates of Class 113, a total of 522 pastors — 37 domestic and 485 overseas — graduated. Offering the introductory, intermediate and advanced curriculum online via YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the number of pastors and seminary students who could participate. Two representatives of the graduates who shared their testimonies during the graduation were pastors.

"I only learned traditional theology at the seminary, but I didn't know much about the Book of Revelation. I taught words that were easy to preach to the saints and left out the difficult ones. I repent for I was a sinner who added and took away from God's word," said Mr. Heo Jeong Wook, a second-generation minister who presented his testimony at the graduation ceremony.

Mr. Wook added, "I put down everything that I had and I came out to the truth. I am graduating after learning the true theology that leads to heaven and not the teachings of man. I thank God who has given me this chance of life."

The representative of the overseas graduates was Mr. D. Jackson, a priest in India. After taking an online Bible class with Shincheonji Church of Jesus in October 2021, he signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and changed the name of the seminary he was operating to Hepto Zion Christian Mission Center. Currently, 294 members, including pastors in charge of two churches belonging to the denomination, completed all courses at the Zion Christian Mission Center and graduated.

In 2019, the mission center graduated 103,764 students. Despite the pandemic, about 20,000 students graduated in 2020 and in 2021.

