BAODING, China, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 23, at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio, GWM launched its brand and world premier of its HAVAL H6 PHEV 4WD. GWM Brazil will offer with cleaner and smarter solutions, as a NEV pioneer in the fast growing Latin American market.

Life Electric: GWM Brazil brand launch & HAVAL H6 PHEV 4WD World Premiere (PRNewswire)

Dubbed a theme of "Tomorrow is ON", GWM introduced its brand vision, smart electric tech and business plan to hundreds of media and investors at the event.

GWM's global 1st HAVAL H6 PHEV 4WD comes from its Iracemápolis plant, which completed tech upgrade earlier this year from Daimler Group. HAVAL H6 PHEV 4WD also uses a refreshed HAVAL Logo, showing its latest EV tech and image. The model has been specially designed and tuned by GWM R&D team based on local road conditions, user travel habits, and modern charging network. The model features a classing-leading 170km long range, max 762N.m torque and max 289kW power, thanks to the DHT tech independently developed by GWM under L.E.M.O.N. platform (acronym of Lightweight Electrification, Multi-purpose, Omni-protection, and Networking).

"The long range of HAVAL H6 PHEV is very outstanding, which frees us from frequent charging. During the test drive, the model can accelerate quickly with strong power. It also features App-based remote operation and voice commands. These experiences are innovative and excellent," said a journalist of local media after the test drive.

HAVAL H6 PHEV 4WD is expected to start being delivered in Brazil in the first quarter of next year, with more electrified models following. Brazil will be a landmark and regional hub for GWM, further expanding its network of new energy vehicles in other Latin American markets.

At the beginning of this year, GWM officially took over the former Daimler's Iracemápolis plant and announced that it would carry out intelligent and digital transformation of the plant. In July this year, when Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão visited the plant, he recognized GWM's leading technology in the fields of intelligence and new energy.

"GWM will offer new energy vehicles for users with innovative products and new technologies, bringing them clean and intelligent mobility experiences," said Yang Weiqi, President of GWM Brazil, at the brand launch conference.

About GWM

Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "GWM"), founded in 1984, is an international multi-brand automobile manufacturing enterprise. GWM has set up R&D centers and technological innovation centers in China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Japan, South Korea, India and other countries and regions. It has 1,301 issued patents and 914 licensed patents in the field of NEVs. Following the release of its 2025 strategy, GWM will continue to build a win-win "forest" industrial ecology with partners upstream and downstream the industrial chain and to invest in R&D so as to create greener, smarter and safer products for global users.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GWM