Bestpass Acquires ExpressTruckTax from SPAN Enterprises

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, Inc. ("Bestpass" or "the Company") a comprehensive payment platform provider and the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, today announced the acquisition of ExpressTruckTax, the premier HVUT (Heavy Vehicle Use Tax) e-filing system for truckers, fleet owners, and tax preparers for e-filing Forms 2290 and 2290 Amendments. Bestpass is acquiring ExpressTruckTax from SPAN Enterprises, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based company which serves over 200,000 businesses and has provided e-filing services for over 5 million trucks.

Bestpass is the leading toll payment platform for fleets across the country and is continuing to expand its comprehensive payment platform outside of toll. The acquisition of ExpressTruckTax adds to Bestpass's industry-leading products to provide best-in-class service to its more than 15,000 fleets and owner-operators, all in one place.

"We are thrilled to add ExpressTruckTax, the industry's leading HVUT solution supporting 200,000 customers, to the Bestpass product offering for fleet managers," stated Tom Fogarty, the CEO at Bestpass. "Bestpass has been well recognized as the leading toll management solution for trucking fleets and owners, and this is another step to provide more value to our customers. The team at SPAN has built an excellent product, and I am delighted to build HVUT e-filing and payments into our comprehensive mobility payments solution."

Truckers and fleet owners are required to pay Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) and file Form 2290 annually with the IRS to remain in good standing. This annual tax is levied on all heavy vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more that operate on public highways. For fleets of 25 trucks or more, e-filing Form 2290 is required, but for fleets or owner-operators with less than 25 trucks, e-filing is strongly preferred by the IRS. Paper filing this form with the IRS is inconvenient and inefficient, and ExpressTruckTax provides a superior option. With the 2290 e-filing solution from ExpressTruckTax, drivers can easily file their forms electronically and take advantage of built-in error checks that improve the accuracy of their filings. Additionally, ExpressTruckTax offers excellent live customer support. With the advanced features available, drivers can complete and file Form 2290 with confidence and receive their stamped Schedule 1 in minutes.

"Over the past decade we have grown ExpressTruckTax from an idea to the industry leader for Form 2290 E-Filing. It's a credit to the passion shown by our talented team over the years," said Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "Not only is ExpressTruckTax the market leader, but thanks to my fellow co-founder, Naga Palanisamy, it is also the most secure and technologically superior e-file platform. With Bestpass, ExpressTruckTax will continue to grow and diversify its offerings in a way that benefits our clients and partners."

About Bestpass

Bestpass is a comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all sizes. Bestpass saves fleets time and money by consolidating payments and providing insight into cost per vehicle. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, we are a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

About ExpressTruckTax

First introduced by SPAN Enterprises in 2011, ExpressTruckTax has offered truckers and fleet owners a simple solution for maintaining their compliance with the IRS by filing Form 2290 and amendments. During this time, the ExpressTruckTax team has continued to build the application to include advanced features that make for an intuitive, user-friendly, and secure filing experience. ExpressTruckTax is the industry standard for all types of trucking businesses from Owner-Operators to Large Fleets and Associations.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade. The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

