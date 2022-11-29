Bsquare Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Board approves plan to repurchase up to $5 million of common stock

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) ("Bsquare" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to repurchase up to $5 million of its common stock (the "Share Repurchase Program").

Under the Share Repurchase Program, the Company is authorized to purchase shares of its common stock on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and under Rule 10b -18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Share Repurchase Program has no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued completely at any time. The number of shares to be purchased and the timing of purchases will be based on the Company's trading windows and available liquidity, general business and market conditions, and other factors, including legal requirements, and alternative investment opportunities.

