California Hotel Leaders Donate $75,000 to CHLA Hospitality Foundation

Close to $200,000 raised in November for college scholarships

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourteen leading California hoteliers have donated $75,000 to support California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation student scholarships, bringing to nearly $200,000 the amount raised in November.

More than $100,000 was donated during CHLAHF's annual Scholarship Awards Gala in early November, which awarded $165,000 in scholarships to 52 students pursing degrees in hospitality, tourism and culinary arts at 10 California colleges and universities.

"There is no doubt that investing in the future of hospitality brings out the true spirit of giving embodied by so many California hoteliers," said Michael Pace, CHLAHF's Chair, and General Manager at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins hotel in San Francisco. "I'm overwhelmed by the genuine generosity of these hospitality leaders – THANK YOU.''

The 14 hoteliers and their organizations who contributed to CHLAHF all are members of CHLA's board of directors or its executive committee. They include:

Visit Santa Barbara , Tom Patton , CHA

Pacific Palms Resort, Hee-Won Lim

Ridgemont Hospitality, Dhruv Patel

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Cormac O'Modhrain

Pacific Plaza Hotels, Laurenne Douglas

Coast Redwood Hospitality, Bijal Patel , CHA

JW Marriott at LA Live/Ritz-Carlton LA, Javier Cano

Handlery Hotels, Jon Handlery

Ensemble Real Estate Solutions & Investments, Kristi Allen

Park Hotels & Resorts, Joe Piantedosi

Woodside Hotel & Resorts, John Spear

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Michael Pace

AHLA, Chip Rogers

Hotels of Disneyland Resort, Nic Hockman

