Miami Beach Offers Variety of Activities and Experiences to Help Travelers Get Out of Their Comfort Zone in 2023

Recent survey indicates a desire to push travel boundaries in the upcoming year, making Miami Beach the ideal destination to explore and discover culture, art and wellness

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com's recent survey unearthed new 2023 travel predictions noting that 73% of respondents are looking forward to experiencing "out of comfort zone" travel that pushes them to the limit, with 50% interested in experiences that give them a complete culture shock. Travelers with a desire to break from the traditional vacation mold can find a unique variety of experiences on Miami Beach that provide an opportunity to get out of the proverbial comfort zone and into immersive activities rooted in culture, art, food and wellness. From salsa and bachata lessons and cooking classes that tap into the flavors of South America and beyond, to interactive art and musical performances, Miami Beach is ready to deliver authentic options that will take visitors on a journey outside of their everyday comfort zone.

"Miami Beach is a fusion of cultures, traditions, languages, cuisines and experiences that offer our visitors the chance to discover, first-hand, the very fabric of what makes our destination the perfect place to push travel boundaries," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Travelers in search of a welcomed culture shock will find an abundance of options that are scalable to any travel style and our interactive apps, Experience Miami Beach and EXP Miami Beach Tours are ideal resources to start planning for 2023."

Comfort zones are relative to each traveler and Miami Beach is home to a number of unique offerings for visitors to explore and experience. Destination-goers can tap into their inner performer with salsa or bachata lessons at Salsa MIA. Located right on Ocean Drive, the experience brings the art of dance, mojitos, tropicana-style shows and endless nights of dancing together. Choose from a variety of packages including the "sip, savor and salsa" as a starting point to learn the history and beauty of this dance form. For those with two left feet, the Museum of Illusions on Lincoln Road gives visitors the chance to become part of the art, literally. A specialty VIP package even provides a personal photographer who will capture images throughout the journey, proving the experience wasn't only an illusion. With today's constant device connection, finding serenity and calmness can be a challenge. In fact, 44% of the survey respondents are also hoping to book meditation and mindfulness getaways. Those travelers can not only get out of the daily comfort zone, but can reset through relaxation and gain a profound sense of rejuvenation at Carillion Wellness Resort on Miami Beach. This five-day experience encourages guests to get out of their electronic comfort zone by disconnecting in order to reconnect with themselves.

"Miami Beach's hotels, restaurants and museums are constantly introducing new experiences to give travelers options that fulfill their desires to embark on activities that take them out of their comfort zone," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "As travelers visit the destination, we encourage all to share their culture shock moments with us @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram, adding to our ongoing social community conversations meant to inspire future travel."

For more information on the best options for travelers to get out of their comfort zone in 2023, download the Experience Miami Beach and EXP Miami Beach Tour App Miami Beach Apps and follow the award-winning @experiencemiamibeach handles on Instagram and Facebook for the most up-to-date details and insider recommendations.

