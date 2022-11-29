New Take Root Organics™ Canned Tomato Line Brings Affordable Organics to Consumers Nationwide

Take Root Organics brand partners with culinary talents like PlantYou founder and creator Carleigh Bodrug, chef and TV host Priyanka Naik, and registered dietitians from Food Heaven to show consumers how organic is not only good for you and the planet but also for your budget.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently launched, Take Root Organics is a new line from Green Thumb Grown Foods offering a selection of flavorful and high-quality Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified canned tomatoes grown with the utmost care by family farmers in Central California. Various studies have shown the benefits of consuming organic food for health1 and the environment2, but budget-friendly options are not always available. Green Thumb Grown Foods, the largest producer of organic canned tomatoes in the Western US, is now providing the Take Root Organics line at an affordable price and available at major retailers nationwide so more people can easily choose organic and reap the benefits for their body and for the planet.

To celebrate the launch of Take Root Organics canned tomatoes and show consumers how delicious and convenient it is to choose the right products that not only taste good but also make you feel good, the line is partnering with a variety of food and nutrition personalities. They include Carleigh Bodrug of popular vegan online community PlantYou, chef and TV host Priyanka Naik, and registered dietitians Wendy Lopez and Jessica Jones of Food Heaven.

Bodrug is known for her colorful vegan dishes that range from soups and salads to drinks and desserts and easy-to-follow meal plans. The best-selling cookbook author created tasty, healthy recipes featuring Take Root Organics diced tomatoes like 'Creamy Gnocchi Soup' and offers tips on how making small changes like choosing Take Root Organics tomatoes can have a big impact. "When it comes to eating healthy, meaningful change doesn't need to be complex and sweeping. It can be as simple as choosing the right ingredients and going organic when you can," shared Bodrug.

According to dietitians Lopez and Jones, Take Root Organics products pack all the benefits of organic tomatoes. "When grocery shopping, we always encourage consumers to reach for affordable, nutrient-rich products like Take Root Organics tomatoes. Studies suggest that canned tomatoes contain more of the anti-inflammatory antioxidant lycopene, proven to have a positive impact on preventing breast cancer, heart disease, and prostate cancer," said Lopez and Jones. "We love Take Root Organics tomatoes because they're not only good for you but are also grown with care to offer the rich and delicious taste of fresh tomatoes in a convenient can."

Meanwhile Naik, a Vegan chef known for advocating a zero-waste, sustainable lifestyle hopes to share how simple shifts can help minimize our footprint in bigger ways than most realize. "I love what the Take Root Organics brand stands for, working with farmers who utilize growing practices that protect and support the soil. An extra bonus for me is that because they're canned at the peak of freshness, we can enjoy nutritious meals with delicious Take Root Organics tomatoes all-year round."

"Thanks to our network of deeply experienced organic farmers, we are proud to offer thoughtfully grown and flavorful produce to reinforce you're making the right choice," shares Caroline Wright, Take Root Organics Senior Brand Manager. "Take Root Organics canned tomatoes exist thanks to our farm partners, who carry generations of expertise in organic practices, know their acreage like the backs of their hands, and operate as stewards of their land."

Take Root Organics products are available in six delicious varietals and can be purchased in retailers nationwide like Kroger, Albertsons, and Food4Less:

Take Root Organics Diced Tomatoes, 14.5 oz – MSRP $1.99

Take Root Organics Diced Tomatoes, 28 oz – MSRP $2.89

Take Root Organics Tomato Sauce, 15 oz – MSRP $1.99

Take Root Organics Tomato Paste, 6 oz – MSRP $1.39

Take Root Organics Crushed Tomatoes, 28 oz – MSRP $2.89

Take Root Organics Whole Peeled Tomatoes, 28 oz – MSRP $2.89

For more information on Take Root Organics tomatoes and to try delicious recipes from Carleigh Bodrug, Priyanka Naik and Food Heaven's Wendy and Jess go to www.takerootorganics.com and @takerootorganics on Instagram.

About Take Root Organics™

Take Root Organics™ is a recently launched line from Green Thumb Grown Foods offering a line of canned Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, made from high-quality 100% vine-ripened Roma tomatoes. All products are grown in Central California with the utmost care by family farmers utilizing growing practices which protect and support the soil. Take Root Organics™ tomatoes offer thoughtfully grown, flavorful packaged produce so you feel like you've made the right choice for you, your meal, and our planet. Available in grocery stores nationwide. For more information on Take Root Organics™, please visit www.takerootorganics.com.

