Portable North Pole Brings Santa Gift-Giving to Life with All-New Personalized and Interactive Gift Tag

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than a month until Christmas, the Portable North Pole (PNP) website and mobile app is gearing up for the holiday season with the launch of its new customizable Interactive Gift Tag for everyone to enjoy. Users can create a print-at-home personalized gift tag with a QR code for each of their loved ones. Scanning the QR code reveals their personalized video message from Santa – making for the ultimate Christmas gift-giving experience.

"Families from all over the world will be able to enhance the gift-giving experience with the brand-new Interactive Gift Tag, making the holidays even more memorable," said Alexandre Bérard, CEO of UGroupMedia Inc., the creators of Portable North Pole. "With PNP, parents can see their children's faces light up with the personalized gift tag and one-of-a-kind video message from Santa to keep the holiday spirit alive, especially for children and why not grown-ups too, year after year."

Included with the purchase of a Magic Pass, parents can create unlimited gift tags, tailoring each one to include the child's photo, name and a custom QR code that leads to a personalized video of Santa delivering the recipient's gift in their own living room.

In addition, Magic Pass users can also enjoy unlimited access to over 90 unique Premium video and call scenarios, adventure videos, audio and face-video calls from Santa, videos for multiple kids, reaction recorder, 1080 HD downloads, exclusive games, a singing and dancing contest, and more in the PNP mobile app. Each option is completely customizable and can be completed in just a few clicks.

About UGroupMedia Inc.

Parent company UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM), based in Montréal, Canada, specializes in making Christmas even more magical and publishing exclusively Portable North Pole digital experiences. Portable North Pole is available in four languages: English, Spanish, French and Italian.

