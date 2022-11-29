UPPAbaby Announces Merger with Canadian and United Kingdom Distributors

Merger will expand global operations and growth across all business units for the juvenile brand

ROCKLAND, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a company email on Tuesday morning, UPPAbaby announced the merger with Canadian distributor, 5514 KM and United Kingdom distributor, DCUK LTD, both co-founded and managed by Jeff Stock of Toronto, ON, Canada.

"5514 KM and DCUK LTD have been valued partners of UPPAbaby since they became distributors for us 13 years ago," said CEO and co-founder Bob Monahan. "As we look towards the future and continued global expansion, this merger comes at a pivotal time for the business and will extend our customer experience, marketing operations and sales team reach throughout Canada and the United Kingdom. We look forward to working with and integrating both business teams to UPPAbaby today officially as UPPAbaby Canada and UPPAbaby UK."

The merger comes on the heels of the company going direct-to-consumer in early October. Leveraging the relationships with retailers in both countries and the reach each business has in Canada and the United Kingdom, will allow for continued growth opportunities for UPPAbaby across all business units.

"Becoming a distributor of UPPAbaby more than a decade ago was a turning point for our two companies," said Co-founder Jeff Stock to his team Tuesday morning. "UPPAbaby has and continues to be a brand built on customers first and offering parents quality products and a truly 360-approach to customer experience, which has always aligned with 5514's and DCUK's mission and values. This next step for us to become part of UPPAbaby and extend their global operations, is an exciting time for all and we're looking forward to continuing to provide the best juvenile gear to our parents in Canada and the United Kingdom."

