CCM Community Promise Helps More Americans Realize the Dream of Homeownership

Program Offers Borrowers in Select Regions Grant Assistance, Reduces Other Barriers

CLEVELAND, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help more consumers realize the dream of homeownership, CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) introduces CCM Community Promise, an affordable loan solution for qualified borrowers, including those in underrepresented populations, living in Chicago, Philadelphia and Detroit.

CCM Community Promise offers an affordable loan solution for qualified first-time homebuyers who currently reside in an eligible census tract in either Chicago, Philadelphia or Detroit. This program will provide new homeowners with a $6,500 grant* that can be used for down payment and/or closing cost assistance. The new home can be purchased anywhere in the U.S.

"CCM Community Promise supports our mission of making every mortgage feel like a win," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "This program makes the American dream of homeownership more accessible to those who need it most, advancing greater equity in America's housing system."

In addition to the borrower grant, this program does not have any income limitations commonly associated with other down payment assistance programs. The program carries a requirement for the borrower to complete a qualified homeownership education course or receive housing counseling from a HUD-approved counseling agency to ensure homeownership sustainability.

CCM Community Promise can be used for 10-, 15-, 20-, or 30-year fixed-rate mortgages or 5-, 7-, and 10-year adjustable-rate mortgages. This solution is the latest in a variety of innovation solutions introduced by the company to support borrowers in an environment where spending is stretched and homes are selling quickly.

Based on learnings from the initial CCM Community Promise geographies, this program could be extended to more regions in the future. To find a loan officer in a qualifying region, borrowers should visit CCM.com to locate a CCM branch nearest them.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders, with more than 8,000 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 100 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

*Borrowers may be eligible for an additional $1000 for eligible HomePath properties.

