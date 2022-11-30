Lighting Showroom Association and LEVAR launch Augmented Reality platform for enhanced lighting experiences

Partnership brings AR and 3D technology to lighting manufacturers and showrooms across the U.S. and Canada

CHICAGO and SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LEVAR , a leading provider of Augmented Reality (AR) and 3D "View in your space" technologies, and the Lighting Showroom Association (LSA), announce the launch of their partnership platform to bring AR and 3D technologies to the residential lighting and fan industry. Through the LSA Augmented Reality program, LEVAR provides LSA member showrooms and manufacturers with the ability to quickly and easily add immersive AR and 3D technology to their eCommerce and in-store shopping experiences.

LEVAR and LSA's partnership platform helps manufacturers and showrooms provides the best possible shopping experiences through 3D and AR technology. (PRNewswire)

LSA members will now be able to bring dynamic AR and 3D product experiences to their customers, wherever they shop—online or in-store. With LEVAR's high fidelity and exact-to-scale AR models, the mystery of "how will this look/fit/feel" in any space is solved.

"Lighting is a unique and personal experience for shoppers—from where and at what height it will be placed to how the details will accent a room. It is also challenging to envision a fixture without seeing it in the correct space," said Lisa Bartlett, Director of the Lighting Showroom Association. "LEVAR has solved for that with genuinely life-like 3D and AR lighting models that our manufacturers and showrooms can use to help drive higher conversion rates, reduce costly returns and provide a better customer experience."

The LSA Augmented Reality program provides independent showrooms and manufacturers with the valuable technology they need to compete with the big box stores and continue to be the best place for contractors, architects, and consumers to learn and shop for lighting and fans.

"We're thrilled to be launching this program with LSA," said Tre Lucas, CEO and Co-Founder of LEVAR. "We know that AR experiences are not only transformative for retailers—improving sales, increasing average order value and time-on-site or in-store—but also for shoppers. LSA is leading the lighting industry in offering this technology to its members."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LEVAR