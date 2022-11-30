Trive Capital Partners with Forward Slope

SAN DIEGO and DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent investment into Forward Slope Incorporated ("Forward Slope" or the "Company") a leading independent provider of mission-critical software and surveillance solutions for the defense industry. Forward Slope specializes in the development of tactical visualization systems, geospatial mapping tools, data science, cyber security, and turnkey global surveillance solutions for the Navy and other marquee national security customers.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Company develops advanced software applications capable of integrating disparate data feeds to enable strategic decision making and comprehensive enterprise-level software applications. The Company is also a leader in designing, implementing, and sustaining command-and-control (C2) security systems across the globe.

Current CEO Carlos Persichetti will continue to lead Forward Slope and invested alongside Trive as part of the transaction.

David Stinnett, Partner at Trive Capital, commented, "Forward Slope's unique software and technical service capabilities have established the Company as a preeminent provider of C2 and related analytics solutions that address critical national security objectives. We believe that the Company's core competencies in data fusion and system modernization will become increasingly important as the battlespace becomes more interconnected. Through a combination of organic investment and potential acquisitions, we are excited to partner with Forward Slope to build another platform supporting the defense against the growing threat of near-peer nation states."

Forward Slope CEO, Carlos Persichetti stated, "Forward Slope's focus on differentiated technology solutions and customer-driven culture has resulted in strong growth since inception. We just recently celebrated '20 years of excellence' and we look forward to continuing this momentum and supporting our customers with best-in-class software and surveillance systems. We chose to partner with Trive based on their shared long-term vision for the Company and strategic approach."

Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to Forward Slope. D.A. Davidson acted as financial advisor and Haynes & Boone LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

Forward Slope is a technology services company providing software and surveillance solutions to the defense industry. With a dedicated team of software engineers, technologists and data management experts, Forward Slope is committed to solving complex challenges for its customers.

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

