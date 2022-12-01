American Hair Research Society Hosts Hybrid Alopecia Areata Summit "New Pathways, New Treatments", December 10-11, 2022, in New York City

Premier educational sessions include experts who helped discover groundbreaking new class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors to treat patients with alopecia areata

WHO: Alopecia Areata Summit "New Pathways, New Treatments" organized by the American Hair Research Society; Co-Chaired by Angela M. Christiano, PhD, Columbia University; Wilma F. Bergfeld, MD, Cleveland Clinic; Maria Hordinsky, MD, University of Minnesota; and Antonella Tosti, MD, University of Miami.

WHAT: Dermatologists, pediatricians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses and clinical providers who treat patients with hair loss disorders are encouraged to attend this two-day educational event spotlighting new pathomechanisms of disease in alopecia areata, new environmental factors and disease triggers, and the evaluation of both classical treatments as well as new treatments such as JAK inhibitors for alopecia areata, including an understanding of efficacy, safety, side-effects, and risk/benefit of each modality.

The conference will include a stellar lineup of faculty presentations, Q&A with lively discussions, industry exhibits, and networking time with the coveted "hallway talk" to pick the brains of the experts. Attendees may use their leisure time to enjoy New York City decked out for the holidays.

Keynote on "Cytokines, Jakinibs and Autoimmune Diseases," John J. O'Shea , MD, NIH/ NIAMS Scientific Director

Setting the Stage: Basics of Alopecia Areata

JAK Inhibitors and Alopecia Areata

Lessons from JAK Inhibitors in Inflammatory Skin Diseases

Keynote on "Is JAK All There is? New Directions in AA Research," Ralf Paus , MD, University of Miami

Emerging Topics in Alopecia Areata

Integration of JAK Inhibitors into Clinical Practice featuring "New Treatment Options for Children/Adolescents with Alopecia Areata: How to Talk with Parents", Brittany Craiglow , MD, Yale University

Laying the Groundwork for Treatment Guidelines

WHEN: December 10-11, 2022, at the New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 5th Ave., New York, NY.

WHY: The goal of the Alopecia Areata Summit is to provide scientific and clinical education that can be immediately incorporated into clinical practice to improve outcomes for patients with alopecia areata.

HOW: Register online. In-person and virtual options available. Virtual attendance will include access to a livestream of several sessions, as well as access to the recordings through June 2023. Affordable rates for all attendees and discounted rates for students/residents/postdocs. See full program outline for course descriptions, individual presentations and keynotes.

