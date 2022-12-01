BAFFIN EXTENDS INDUSTRIAL COLLECTION WITH NEW SAFETY BOOT FOR EXTREME COLD

ICE MONSTER (SAFETY TOE & PLATE) IS NEWEST ADDITION TO MONSTER COLLECTION

STONEY CREEK, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is proud to introduce ICE MONSTER (STP), a new safety boot for winter, available now in stores and online. Made with a composite safety toe and plate and both CSA/ASTM approved and ESR/EH rated, ICE MONSTER (STP) is a functional safety boot applicable for various jobsites and various extreme weather conditions, including diverse northern winters where snow and ice are prevalent on the site.

Baffin Limited. (CNW Group/Baffin Limited) (PRNewswire)

An expansion of the Monster Collection, which brings Baffin's legendary Baffin quality to a maximum comfort work boot, ICE MONSTER (STP) is equipped with slip-resistant features and anti-fatigue technology for shock absorption and energy return, this new safety boot allows you to work in confidence in all elements.

"We are excited to introduce ICE MONSTER (STP) to our Industrial Collection and specifically to our ever-growing line of industrial boots that can be worn year-round and withstand a cold and unpredictable climate. ICE MONSTER (STP) marries our expertise in technically advanced, cold climate footwear with the necessary safety features to create a comfortable and protected work boot for all elements," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "Particularly in the extreme climates of Canada and northern USA where construction lasts throughout the winter, protection from the elements is as key as protection from dangers on the jobsite itself. This new boot puts this complete protection at the forefront, so customers can focus on the job."

ICE MONSTER (STP) is the first boot in Baffin's Industrial Collection to feature the proprietary IceBite™ Grip for greater slip-resistance on ice than conventional rubber. Combined with a deep lug sole with multi-directional traction and durable contact zones, this base allows for stability in icy and wet conditions. The base is finished with an oil and acid resistant rubber outsole and a rubber toe guard and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) external heel counter.

Along with its safety features, ICE MONSTER (STP) is specifically designed for comfort, with a moulded mid-sole for high performance stability, a dual density Polyurethane (PU) midsole for added comfort and an anti-fatigue insole and base technology for shock absorption and energy return.

The upper is made of waterproof leather with breathable membrane and comfort padded top collar along with a combination-welted and direct-injection construction for an improved fit. It is complete with corrosion-resistant, non-metallic hardware and catch resistant speed lacing system, a high-visibility reflective overlay and a pull loop at the back for ease of entry.

ICEBEAR (STP) features Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, with proprietary technology including:

Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth

Form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort

B-Tek™ Heat lightweight 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures

Fixed frost plate returns heat and reflects cold for temperature regulation

ICE MONSTER (STP) is Northern Rated in Baffin's Real-World Testing™ (RWT™) evolution, which helps recommend cold-comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Northern Rated Products are made for the most diverse cold experiences, where both wet or icy conditions may be present and are made to provide comfort and warmth through varied environments when stability and dryness are needed, in the unpredictable climates in the northern hemisphere. With B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable technology, ICE MONSTER (STP) offers a powerful waterproof technology, offering high wet protection with increased breathability. This category of advanced waterproofing is intentionally breathable for outdoor activity, where elements such as rain and melting snow are present and welcome. Products in the B-Tek Dry Waterproof Breathable classification are waterproof from the base to the collar and protect from wetness, while supporting comfortable movement.

ICE MONSTER (STP) was tested in accordance to Z195-14 for Coeffiency of Friction (COF) on Quarry tile/ stainless steel/wet and dry surfaces, at room temperature and cold climate conditions.

ICE MONSTER is available now on Baffin.com and in select retailers in North America.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear and apparel within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

