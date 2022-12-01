CELEBRITY CRUISES SHATTERS PREVIOUS RECORDS WITH BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY SALES PERFORMANCE

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises ® posted the line's single largest booking day ever on Black Friday, followed by its strongest Cyber Monday in history, hot off the heels of recently delivering the magnificent relaxed luxury resort at sea, Celebrity Beyond SM .

Future guests locked-in vacations on brand-new itineraries that take in the rich history of Europe, the glacial beauty of Alaska, the sun-drenched charm of the Caribbean, and the physical and cultural beauty of Japan and Southeast Asia. The new offerings include first-ever homeports for some of Celebrity's award-winning Edge Series® ships; new year-round offerings in Europe, with new ports; new overnights and double overnights; and new experiences across the rich cultures of every continent and corner of the world while basking in the fullness of the Celebrity cruise experience.

The record-high sales performance follows Celebrity Cruises' launch of both a new "Journey WonderFULLSM" campaign and the much-lauded Celebrity Beyond earlier in the month, with ship Godmother Simone Biles overseeing the special naming ceremony honors. The stunning new ship also served as the backdrop for Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." In a first-of-its-kind taping for the show, Andy Cohen hosted all five Captains from the successful Below Deck franchise - along with Celebrity's own Captain Kate McCue - in front of a live studio audience onboard the ship and a global viewing audience.

"All of the recent exposure highlighting Celebrity's innovative ship design and onboard offerings built incredible demand from consumers longing to experience the world in new ways and through a new level of relaxed luxury," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "We saw demand across the full depth and breadth of our itinerary offerings around the globe and we can't wait to take our guests to the world's best places on the world's best places, our Celebrity ships."

For more information on all Celebrity Cruises travel experiences and to book a journey for 2023 and beyond, visit CelebrityCruises.com or contact a trusted travel advisor.

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 15 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL)

