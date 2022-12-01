Fusion Connect Named Preferred Supplier for Jiffy Lube Association of Franchisees Purchasing Co-op

Leading vehicle maintenance provider chooses Fusion Connect to fuel uninterrupted and seamless customer experience for more than 20 million customers.

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a global Managed Communications Service Provider (MCSP), today announced that The Jiffy Lube Association of Franchisees Purchasing Co-op will rely on Fusion Connect to deliver a reliable and secure technology stack to all their store locations.

Fusion Connect (PRNewsfoto/Fusion) (PRNewswire)

With a footprint of more than 2,000 service centers, Jiffy Lube is on a mission to keep vehicles running while providing a worry-free customer experience. This includes a wide range of automotive preventive maintenance services. The partnership with Fusion Connect started with successful service delivery to a few locations and has quickly grown into a partnership for Jiffy Lube's franchisees.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Jiffy Lube Association of Franchisees Purchasing Co-op, and to be named as a preferred technology supplier for their franchisees," said George Schoenstein, SVP of Marketing at Fusion Connect. "We share a common focus with Jiffy Lube franchisees, and that is to delight our customers in every interaction by delivering a superior experience driven by employees who are empowered to make decisions in real-time to assure a mutually beneficial outcome."

As part of the agreement, Fusion Connect will offer franchisees services that include Hosted Voice (a business class UCaaS service), Internet Connectivity, Network Monitoring, and Managed WiFi to enable franchisee stores to be always connected. Jiffy Lube franchisees will take advantage of Fusion Connect's complete technology stack offering that includes:

Hosted Voice (a business-class UCaaS service): Delivers affordable calling plans, high-definition (HD) office phones, and dozens of calling and mobility features that help employees and owners work smarter.

Internet Connectivity: Always-on, business broadband connectivity includes Asymmetrical Ethernet, Cable, Fiber, and ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line), with the option to add wireless backup for unparalleled resiliency.

Managed Wi-Fi: Private wireless access for employees and a secure public WiFi network for guests in one fully managed, end-to-end solution.

"This partnership with Fusion Connect will deliver enhanced availability and reliability to our franchisees, enabling them to cost-effectively improve their store technology performance, while providing seamless connectivity for their staff, customers, and systems," said Miles Goodman, VP and General Manager, Jiffy Lube Association of Franchisees Purchasing Co-op.

Delivering a superior client experience at Fusion Connect is reinforced by the recent 2022 Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category and a 2022 Gold Globee Award for Customer Service and Support Team Department of the Year.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a next-generation managed communications service provider (MCSP) enabling mid-market and enterprise businesses to connect people and applications globally. We tailor our highly available cloud communication, connectivity, and security services to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our services are backed by the industry's most comprehensive service guarantee, that includes on-time installation, and 100% availability guarantees for next-generation services. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

