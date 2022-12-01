Minnesota Timberwolves and Tom's Watch Bar announces 3 Year Partnership establishing the new super sports bar as "The Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day Headquarters".

The new Tom's Watch Bar's proximity to Target Center, at 6th and Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis, makes it the ideal location for pregame and postgame, as well as home and away games for Timberwolves superfans.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom's Watch Bar, the ultimate sports watching experience, announced a 3-year partnership to be the Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day Headquarters for super fans. The newly opened Tom's Watch Bar, located at 6th & Hennepin near Target Center offers fans 360-degree viewing, premium sound and emceed/curated "Watch Parties" featuring signed team giveaways, visits from dancers and mascots, and premium tickets. Tom's Watch Bar's expansive bar offering, and elevated sports bar menu is also perfect for pre-game, post-game, home and away games. The partnership is designed to deliver Timberwolves fans a branded, elevated, and high energy experience, second only to being at the game. It also enables Tom's Watch Bar to communicate game and watch party schedules, events, and promotions directly to the teams' super fan bases.

"We are both thrilled and delighted to partner with the Minnesota Timberwolves to deliver our high-energy level of fan engagement to Timberwolves super fans over the next 3 seasons", said Tom's Watch Bar co-founder and Minneapolis resident, Tom Ryan.

"We are excited to welcome Tom's Watch Bar to downtown Minneapolis – a fantastic addition to downtown's reanimation," said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke. "Fans have another exciting option to add to their game day experience for Timberwolves basketball."

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch: NFL Football, NBA Basketball, WNBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, MLB Baseball, NCAA Football, NCAA Basketball, MLS Soccer, Championship and Bowl Games, Men and Women's World Cup Soccer, UFC Fights and Boxing, European Soccer including EPL English Premier League and Liga and even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans have the option to enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play-by-play for their favorite game. It's the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players and follow any sports bet. Tom's Watch Bar is a great choice for any sports watching occasion. With its combination of 360-degree indoor viewing room, indoor/outdoor bar, and expansive patios with plenty of screens, Tom's Watch Bar is a perfect choice for all sports fans, groups, and private parties.

With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar offers a wide array of domestic, imported, microbrew and craft beers, all available in Tom's Signature 40 oz two-handed stein, making Tom's Watch Bar the best sports bar for beer lovers. Great craft cocktails and an approachable wine list, by the glass or bottle, rounds out Tom's Bar menu. Tom's Watch Bar's menu features high quality versions of traditional sports bar fare coupled with contemporary options to satisfy any and every hungry sports fan including serving some of the best chicken wings in the business. In addition to great viewing, sound, drinks and food, the game time energy and excitement at Tom's Watch Bar are like no other. Tom's offers games, contests, and prizes during the games for the entire crowd, making every game at Tom's a party. Including virtual Topgolf Swing Suites where Tom's Watch Bar's guests can play over 10 different sports with their party. For more information, visit www.tomswatchbar.com

About Tom's Watch Bar & Topgolf

Tom's Watch Bar has a national partnership with Topgolf. Tom's Watch Bar build Topgolf Swing Suites, allowing for "full swing" computer generated virtual golf and 10 other major "full motion" computer generated sports to match up well with the sporting events promoted on Tom's screens or for specialized private parties. Tom's customized Topgolf Swing Suites adds one more sport's related draw and energy to Tom's Watch Bar. Tom's Topgolf Swing Suites are a great complement and add incremental beverage and food sales.

