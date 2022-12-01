The Post-Hospitalist Company Dramatically Reduces Hospital Readmissions to 6.6% ¹ (Saving Medicare 200 Million Dollars)

30 years of Post-Hospital Excellence
NOVI, Mich., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Post Hospitalist Company (SNFist) has once again scored one of the top national rankings for reduction of Hospital Readmissions from Post-Acute, SNF, and Long-Term Care Nursing Facilities. The Readmission Rate was 6.6% for the six years 2017- 2022, compared to a national average of 19%, resulting in savings to Medicare of 200 Million Dollars. The Post-Hospitalist Company clients experienced a sharp reduction in hospital readmission rates, thereby saving tens of millions in readmission penalties. This performance is 65% better than peer group providers. The readmission rate was calculated by WPS using all claims data from 2017-20221.
The Post-Hospitalist Company demonstrated that preventing unnecessary hospital readmissions is achievable when physicians appropriately manage patients, and accurately decide when a patient needs to be sent to a hospital. Decision making by a physician and on- site availability are the determinant factors that have a critical impact on a facility's readmission rate.
The Post-Hospitalist Company, has over 30 years of experience specializing in the care of patients in Post-Acute, SNF, Long-Term Care and Assisted Living facility settings. Physician and nurse practitioner teams perform care coordination with hospitals and post-acute teams, and provide assessment, treatment, oversight, and follow-up to each patient's personal care plan, based upon their needs, and medical necessity. Regularly scheduled, "on-site" hours are provided, and clinicians pride themselves on quickly responding to calls and improving quality of care.
- Ability to use a proven solution to manage readmissions
- Reduce potentially avoidable hospital admissions and readmissions (PAH).
- Reduce unnecessary ER utilization.
- Reduce overall health care spending.
- Improve patient health outcomes and satisfaction scores.
- Improve process of transition between hospital, post-acute facility and home.
- Hospital readmission rates 6.6 %, which is 65% below the national average of 19 %.
- Consistently has achieved Top 5% national QRUR performance ratings since 2012.
