SHARP ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF 'SIMPLY BETTER LIVING' SWEEPSTAKES

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeling lucky? Consumers can now enter the "Simply Better Living" sweepstakes for a chance to win one of eight $250 VISA gift cards. No purchase is necessary, and eligible participants can enter the sweepstakes as they provide a review for one of several different Sharp appliances through the official sweepstakes website. Participants who complete the sweepstakes registration form will receive one entry into the contest.

Valid products that participants can review to be included in the sweepstakes include Sharp air purifiers, filters, microwave ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, refrigerators, accessories, and more. The sweepstakes began collecting entries on October 1, 2022, and will continue taking entries until September 30, 2023. The Sweepstakes period will be split into four entry periods:

Each entry period will have one (1) drawing and two (2) winners, BazaarVoice will contact the winners via email to notify them of the selection.

To review the full terms, conditions, and rules for the "Simply Better Living" sweepstakes, proceed to the entry site here and click on the "View Rules" option at the bottom of the page.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of premium home appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2022 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

