Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Ginsburg Financial Advisors, Inc., an Independent RIA with Over $237 Million in Client Assets

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $55.4 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of Ginsburg Financial Advisors, Inc., an independent RIA located in Oakland, California. Ginsburg Financial Advisors oversees more than $237 million in client assets with a team of two advisors and four support staff, led by President Larry P. Ginsburg, CFP®. This partnership expands Wealth Enhancement Group's presence in Northern California.

Wealth Enhancement Group (PRNewswire)

"The team at Ginsburg Financial Advisors has built an incredibly successful business delivering outstanding service and advice to its clients for over four decades," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "We warmly welcome Larry and the team to Wealth Enhancement Group, and we look forward to many years of meaningful collaboration."

Founded in 1981, Ginsburg Financial Advisors is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm that specializes in serving high-net-worth individuals, business owners, pre-retirees, retirees, and those who have lost a spouse or partner.

Mr. Ginsburg said, "Ginsburg Financial Advisors is excited about integrating our business into the Wealth Enhancement Group family. The firm's culture is similar to ours; we follow a fiduciary standard in seeking to help clients attain their goals, while striving to minimize risk and client anxiety. The fact that four of my respected professional colleagues have successfully integrated their businesses into Wealth Enhancement Group encouraged me to benefit from the high-quality team of professionals at Wealth Enhancement Group who will be supporting our local team and our clients."

"We are thrilled that Ginsburg Financial Advisors chose to join forces with Wealth Enhancement Group," said Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group. "Our centralized service model will help the team continue to provide its clients with the best service possible, and our wealth management and financial planning offerings will support their continued growth."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 45,500 households, the company has over 75 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $51.9 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of September 30, 2022. Ginsburg Financial Advisors, Inc. had over $237 million in client assets, including $3 million of brokerage assets, as of September 30, 2022. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Ginsburg Financial Advisors, Inc., Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $55.4 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

