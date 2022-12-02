Zephyr Releases PSN Q3 2022 Top Guns List Highlighting Best-In-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts and Managed ETF Strategies

Nine out of ten top plan sponsors count on PSN for accurate SMA data

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in investment management technology for wealth managers and advisors, has released their highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List for Q3 2022. The list provides the best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies and serves as an important reference for investors and asset managers.

"Unsurprisingly, market challenges accelerate interest in different investment vehicles. SMAs continue to be an attractive option for many investors," says Margaret Tobiasen, Senior Vice President, Data Distribution for Zephyr's PSN.

"Despite the risk off sentiment, small caps (Russell 2000 index -2.19%) outperformed large caps (Russell 1000 index -4.61%) while growth stocks (Russell 3000 Growth -3.37%) outperformed value stocks (Russell 3000 Value -5.56%)," said Zephyr's Market Strategist, Ryan Nauman. "While the quarter was very trying for many asset classes, the small cap growth asset class was able to withstand the volatility and finish the quarter up +0.24% (Russell 2000 Growth)."

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Small Cap Growth Universe:

Next Century Growth Investors, LLC.: Small Cap Growth (+9.6% for the quarter)

Granahan Investment Management, Inc.: Small Cap Focused Growth (+9.6% for the quarter)

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt. Group LLC: U.S. Small Cap Opportunity (+4.6% for the quarter)

"The tighter monetary policies, rising inflation and ongoing energy crisis resulted in increased fear for the economic growth outlook in the Eurozone," says Nauman.

The following strategies made the PSN Top Guns list for the EAFE Universe:

Julex Capital Management, LLC: Julex Dynamic Developed Markets (+0.3% for the quarter)

Fiduciary Mgmt., Inc. of Milwaukee : FMI International Equity Composite (-4.0% for the quarter)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.: Burgundy EAFE Equity (-5.6% for the quarter)

"The climb in yields was also evident in corporate debt as the steep sell off in corporate bonds continued as the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate index fell -4.75% during the quarter," added Nauman.

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns High Yield Universe:

L&S Advisors, Inc.: High Yield Fixed Income (+3.0% for the quarter)

Allspring Global Investments: U.S. Short-Term High Yield Fixed Inc (+1.5% for the quarter)

Penn Capital Management: Penn Capital Ultra SD Corp Inc (+0.9% for the quarter)

The complete list of PSN Top Guns, and an overview of the methodology, can be found here. If you do not have a login, you may register for complimentary access. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings, or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com. If you would like to learn more about becoming a part of the PSN database or would like to subscribe to PSN data, visit PSN online.

Read Ryan Nauman's full commentary and download model portfolios based on winning strategies here.

About PSN

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors rely. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com. Visit PSN online to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's award-winning financial services software offers portfolio construction, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers investment professionals with financial technology to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr allows investment professionals to advance their leadership skills, strengthen client relationships, and prosper in every aspect of their business—establishing a legacy of performance and results.

