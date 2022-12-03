MegaBud is happy to announce the 2 Flagship Grand Openings of their Cannabis Convenience stores

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first, tucked away in the beautiful Pacific Heights of San Francisco at 1649 Divisadero St. MegaBud brings a fresh new vibe to the local community for recreational purposes while also providing easily accessible Cannabis to the Hospitals and their patients in the area.

The second will be the first ever Cannabis Dispensary to open in Daly City at 190 Skyline Plaza. "We are excited to finally bring cannabis to the city of Daly City and we are looking forward to becoming a pivotal location in the community" - MegaBud. Daly City location will have its Grand Opening Celebration on Dec 16th, 2022. They will have Mega Deals & Mega Rewards available to everyone.

Focused on making access to cannabis easy and convenient for everyone, MegaBud Is California's top cannabis convenience store, providing a local corner store experience with must-have quality cannabis brands, superior daily deals, & an unrivaled customer experience.

With the outlook towards creating and maintaining a strong presence in the local Bay Area Community MegaBud has partnered with Social Equity partners, to bring a fresh and innovative approach to cannabis sales in the Bay Area.

MegaBud aims to follow up these Grand Openings with additional Northern & Southern California locations in Q1 2023.

