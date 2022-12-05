"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Worldwide 5th Anniversary Campaign Kicks Off

TOKYO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team kicks off its Worldwide Release 5th Anniversary Campaign on December 2nd. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

The Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team kicked off its Worldwide Release 5th Anniversary Campaign on December 2nd. Be sure to check out the official website and in-game notifications for more information. Now is a great time to play the game. (PRNewswire)

Worldwide 5th Anniversary Campaign

Login to the game during the event period will receive amazing in-game items during the Thank You Gift, Gifts for All, login bonus, and more.

In addition, users will receive a 5th Anniversary SSR Transfer Ticket according to the cumulative number of login days thus far.

There will also be new transfers featuring new Players, and many other campaigns. The Warring World Warriors: Spain National Team Transfer will feature Raphael, Josep Grandios, and Ienista wearing the Spain national team's official kits. The Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Transfer Part 3 will feature Jun Misugi, Ken Wakashimazu, and Tomeya Akai wearing the Japan national team's official kit.

Be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more details. Now is a great time to check out Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KLab Inc.