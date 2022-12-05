IT'S A CRUST-MAS MIRACLE: HOME RUN INN ANNOUNCES "NOTHING BUT CRUST" HOLIDAY GIFT PACK

One of America's Leading Frozen Pizza Brands Offers Only Its Famous Thin Crust Made from Ingredients as Pure as Snow; Becomes First Frozen Pizza Brand in the Country to Sell Only Its Crust

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Inn (HRI), Chicago's very own thin crust pizza – ranking among the top 10 frozen pizza brands sold nationally – today announced a "Crust-mas Miracle" for pizza aficionados who understand the crust is the most essential part of the slice. Specifically, Home Run Inn has launched a limited-edition Nothing But Crust Holiday Gift Pack, consisting of six of its signature buttery and flaky pizza crusts – no sauce, cheese or toppings, just all the deliciousness that true crust fans love. Additionally, the launch of Nothing But Crust Holiday Gift Pack cements Home Run Inn as the first frozen pizza brand in America to sell only its crust.

It's a Crustmas Miracle (PRNewswire)

According to the book The United States of Pizza, 61% of Americans prefer thin crust pizza. If our math checks out, that is nearly 203 MILLION pizza lovers to shop for this holiday season. Home Run Inn's Nothing But Crust Holiday Gift Pack makes gifting easy for the pizza obsessed. Home Run Inn's Nothing But Crust Holiday Gift Pack is available for purchase directly at HRIStore.HomeRunInnPizza.com for $64.99 for a limited time, while supplies last.

Unlike other leading national frozen pizza brands, Home Run Inn pizzas are made-from-scratch using fresh, high-quality, all-natural ingredients with no additives or chemicals. Its distinguishably delicious dough is hand crafted and made from clean ingredients you can pronounce, including wheat flour, water, corn oil, yeast and salt.

"For decades, Home Run Inn fans have been over the moon about our signature crust, so we thought it would be fun to strip it down and give them the gift of Nothing But Crust this holiday season," Gina (Perrino) Bolger, Senior Vice President and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn. "As a family owned and operated company, what we make our pizzas from matters, which is exactly why we use only the best ingredients. Pizza is the great unifier, no matter what holiday our fans are celebrating or how they choose to enjoy our crust, we know they will be excited for this historic first."

Celebrating its 75th anniversary year, Home Run Inn is a proud, family-owned business—one with deep roots in the city of Chicago. In 1923, the original Home Run Inn location opened as a small tavern on Chicago's South Side. Founded by Mary and Vincent Grittani, the tavern received its name one fateful day when a home run baseball from the neighborhood park smashed through one of the tavern's windows. In 1947, after that baseball made history, Mary and her son-in-law, Nick Perrino, crafted its iconic Chicago pizza recipe. Today, Home Run Inn operates nine pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area, with its frozen pizzas sold nationwide.

Available in a variety of sizes, crusts and toppings, Home Run Inn offers frozen pizzas to feed any family, whether you choose a 6-inch ultra-thin crust cheese pizza for one or feed the whole house with the 12-inch classic deluxe topped with homemade Italian sausage, fire roasted green peppers, red onions, red peppers and uncured pepperoni. Additional toppings include four-cheese, pepperoni, sausage, margherita and veggie-lovers varieties. Home Run Inn premium frozen pizzas can be purchased at supermarket chains nationwide including Albertson's, Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Meijer, Target and many more. For more information, visit www.HomeRunInn.com.

ABOUT HOME RUN INN

Home Run Inn is considered Chicago's very own thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched buttery crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920s was named Home Run Inn in 1947. Now, the company has nine pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza sold nationwide. Home Run Inn also is currently the official pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field and sold at Chicago's Midway International Airport. Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn ranks among the top 10 in pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For more information, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Annecchiarico

Lindsey Della Rovere

BML Public Relations

973-337-6395 (Office)

HOME RUN INN PIZZA (PRNewsfoto/Home Run Inn Pizza) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Home Run Inn Pizza