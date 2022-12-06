Confie Named Top Personal Lines Agency for Seventh Consecutive Year

Insurance Journal Ranks Confie #1 on Annual Top 50 Personal Lines Agency List

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie , the leading personal lines distributor in the U.S., is ranked No. 1 in Insurance Journal's annual Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies report for the seventh consecutive year. The 2022 Personal Lines Leaders list utilizes the 2021 personal lines property/casualty revenue numbers of the independent agencies and brokerages that submitted data to Insurance Journal.

This year, Confie was listed together with Alliant Insurance Services following the merger between the two companies last year. Confie's 2021 stand-alone personal lines revenue would have independently placed it at the top of the rankings, and together the agencies led the category.

"We have the most diverse, multi-faceted and talented employees. Their commitment to provide customers with unparalleled customer service and cutting edge solutions is why we are leading the way," said Confie CEO Cesar Soriano. "We are committed to serving our customers. Providing them the freedom to choose the best products and convenient ways to purchase is why we have become their most trusted source of insurance solutions."

The Insurance Journal rankings come on the heels of significant momentum for Confie, including multiple acquisitions, the expansion of its relationship with Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez for a third straight season, and the continued expansion of its business process outsourcing division (BPO) with the launch of a new service center in Tijuana.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 800 retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so customers can have peace of mind. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

