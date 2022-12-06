Encora Secures Top Rankings Across Ten Categories in Prestigious 2022 Zinnov Zones Ratings of Global Digital Engineering Service Providers

Zinnov Rates Encora in the Leadership Zone Across a Growing Number of Digital Service Categories and Markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora, a global Next-Gen product engineering provider, today announced that it received the highest rating in ten Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) segments in the prestigious annual Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services 2022 ratings, up from nine in 2021 and five in 2022.

Encora earned Leadership Zone ratings across the ten 2022 ER&D segments:

Overall Rating

Digital Engineering Services

Data and AI Engineering

Experience Engineering

Hyperscalers Services

U.S. Client ER&D Services

Consumer Software Engineering

Enterprise Software Engineering

Software Platform Engineering

Telehealth Software Engineering

"Our annual success in the Zinnov Zones ratings is a testament to the continuous growth culture we have cultivated across our global network," said Venu Raghavan, co-founder, CEO, Encora. "As we expand our company through acquisitions and hiring, we've also expanded our services and capabilities to better serve our customers and attract high-innovation, fast-growing technology companies across industries."

Zinnov Zones evaluates each company based on its ability to scale and its effectiveness across core competencies. The key criteria for scalability include the number of sub-verticals the company services and the client spread across those sub-verticals. Competency is evaluated based on capabilities, innovation & IP, ecosystem linkages, infrastructure, and service maturity.

"As part of our 2022 Zinnov Zones ratings for ER&D Services, we evaluated Encora's deep expertise across a range of Digital Engineering disciplines, and it positions well to serve evolving enterpise needs," says Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov. "The company's expansive technology expertise, Hyperscaler-related capabilities, service maturity, and proprietary Extended Delivery Center (EDC) framework have helped anchor its leadership position in this year's Zones assessment."

Encora provides a variety of digital services such as Cloud Services, Product Engineering, Data Science & Engineering, Digital Experience, DevOps, Cybersecurity, and Quality Engineering. Over the last few years, the company has been bolstered by the acquisition of Daitain and the announcement of a new majority shareholder in Advent International. Since 2020, the company has grown from 2,400 employees to more than 7,600 worldwide.

To learn more about Zinnov Zones evaluation process and to see the list of top rated ER&D companies across every category, please visithttps://zinnovzones.com/ratings/e-r-and-d-services/overall/2022.

