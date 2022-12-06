Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Names Corrine Couch as Chief Operating Officer

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. ("Go Green", OTC: GOGR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Corrine Couch as Chief Operating Officer. Corrine's primary focus over the next 24 months is to develop Go Green's company culture and establish core operational integrity. Utilizing her past experience, Ms. Couch is eager to bring the Company's technology to the public sector, fostering strong relationships between Go Green and various governmental bodies.

Go Green's flagship products deliver real solutions spanning multiple sectors, ensuring a more sustainable future. Its proprietary water technology allows for the nonchemical treatment of water for unparalleled biological control that eliminates bacteria and other harmful compounds. The company's fuel technology has shown excellent results in reducing emissions in nearly any machine that burns fossil fuels and provides cost-effective solutions to conserve fuel. Go Green has been preparing lobbying efforts to local, state and federal governments to offer its technology on a large scale to eliminate the use of chemicals in water and meet increasing fuel emission standards. With these goals in mind, Corrine's leadership experience and understanding of governmental systems are invaluable.

Corrine has been serving as COO since June. Prior to joining Go Green, Ms. Couch was responsible for the implementation of financial and administrative activities for a national conglomerate of civic engagement and government contracting corporations. In this role, she experienced first-hand how the coordination between the private and public sector could affect positive change. Corrine's experience, combined with a passion for the environment, is what drew her to the position at Go Green. She currently resides in Washington D.C. and has a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Memphis.

"Environmental preservation and sustainability has always been a driving force in my career and personal life," said Ms. Couch. "Finding smart solutions to solve the problems of today to create a better future for tomorrow couldn't be more pressing. The opportunity to work with a company like Go Green that has real, actionable solutions to complex problems is an ESG dream come true - it's long overdue for big business and the government to work together to solve climate issues on a grand scale. I say this knowing that if we don't act boldly on climate change, the results will be devastating and we must bring real solutions that are accessible and affordable to all. I'm very excited about the future of Go Green and honored to join the team."

About the Company:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical™ device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

