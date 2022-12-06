Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, CEO of RIFE International, Honored as Maryland Most Admired CEO, 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Admired CEOs honors talented business CEOs, higher education leaders and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland whose leadership and vision are admired by those around them.

A panel of judges selects these winners based on professional accomplishments, community service and the letters of references submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders showing the CEOs leadership and vision. Three-time winners are inducted into the Circle of Leadership.

The winners were honored on November 3rd, 20222 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport, 1739 W. Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights. Followed by an evening that included Food stations, drinks and networking.

Osei-Sarpong believes the core of change in any society is driven by its leadership.

"I am eternally grateful to God for giving me a gift that I can use to change the world, my family for their unwavering support in my endeavors, and my organization for their trust in my leadership and allowing me to lead them through some of the unprecedented times we have gone through," he expressed.

Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record, stated, "The 2022 Most Admired CEOs are leading the way in unprecedented times and are developing a culture of innovation resulting in continued growth. In addition, they mentor the next generation. These CEOs are leaders we all want to emulate. Being a CEO today is a tremendously challenging job, and we at The Daily Record congratulate this year's honorees for all their accomplishments."

As a leader, Osei-Sarpong believes his work and RIFE International's work should bring about change in local neighborhoods, cities, the state and the nation as a whole.

"We have taken on climate change and the transition to clean energy as an opportunity to diversify the workforce, bridge the wealth gap and train people to have careers that will improve the environment for future generations," he said.

Osei-Sarpong states the company's focus on energy equity and environmental justice in the clean energy space is a result of the responsibility they feel to be change agents in the growing industry and also in the community.

To create a positive workplace culture, Osei-Sarpong said RIFE provides a supportive working environment with a focus on family and employee well-being.

"We schedule team-building activities at least twice per year," he said. "We provide time off so that our team members can refresh and recharge, participate in school activities with their children and take vacations. We encourage employees to bring their whole selves to the workplace. We love learning about our team's hobbies and interests outside of work. Positive culture is developed, adopted, and displayed through leadership. If leaders within the organization understand and prioritize employee needs, the natural result will be employees who prioritize the organization's growth."

Winners were profiled in a special magazine that was inserted into the Nov. 4 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com

