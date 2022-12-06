From Peace Corps to The Fashion Awards Red Carpet - Model, Pooja-Accamma Somaiah, continues her remarkable journey advocating for South Asian representation and breaking stereotypes in the fashion industry

Pooja-Accamma Somaiah stuns in a George Trochopoulos gown on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022.

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exuding elegance at The Fashion Awards, Pooja-Accamma Somaiah dawned a gorgeous George Trochopoulos pink and silver, fringed stripe gown made entirely of mohair and silver up-cycled yarn. George is the 21-year-old fashion mastermind behind Dua Lipa's viral party dress and Emma Chamberlain's sexy horse ranch dress.

Pooja-Accamma Somaiah on the Red Carpet at the Fashion Awards (PRNewswire)

Held by the British Fashion Council; this star-studded event is attended by A-list celebrities and some of the most influential designers in the fashion industry.

The makeup was done by the legendary Kirstin Piggott and hair by the fabulous Kei Terada. Kirstin's work can regularly be seen gracing the covers of some of the world's most influential magazines featuring the likes of Kate Moss and Georgia May Jagger. Kei's hairstyling has been in multiple issues of Vogue as well as Harper's Bazaar, V Magazine, the WSJ and over 100 magazines.

Without representation of a major agency, she has managed to make a name for herself. In this year alone, walking in over 30 runways, including New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week.

Pooja-Accamma attended The Fashion Awards alongside Charlotte Dellal, two-time winner of the British Fashion Awards Accessory Designer of the Year in 2011 and 2015.

According to Pooja-Accamma, "As a woman of South Asian heritage, I believe that the breadth of Asian beauty deserves to be represented and celebrated. Fashion is my way of translating a designer's vision for one to feel confident and a sense of beauty in one's body and skin."

Danelle Meeks, the Editor-in-Chief of RedCarpetUpdates, said "Pooja-Accamma is definitely a strikingly beautiful face to look for on runways in the United States and Europe in 2023. It is only a matter of time before she shows up on the cover of major fashion magazines in the world."

Charlotte Dellal attending Fashion Awards with Pooja-Accamma Somaiah (PRNewswire)

