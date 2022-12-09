InventHelp Inventor Develops Yard Debris/Leaf Removal Bag Device (NJD-2464)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved device for capturing and moving a volume of accumulated leaves and lawn debris," said an inventor, from Bridgewater, N.J., "so I invented THE LEAF JACKET. My design would be user friendly and you could reuse every season."

The invention provides an improved ground covering for easy collection and removal of leaves and other lawn debris. In doing so, it eliminates the need for countless one-time use plastic bags. It also reduces clean up time. The invention features an eco-friendly, reusable design that is user friendly and simple to transport so it is ideal for landscapers and homeowners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

