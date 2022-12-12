John Gulnac Named to CEO Post at NSC Technologies

Industry veteran selected as new leader following extensive national search

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NSC Technologies (NSC) has announced the selection of John Gulnac, a senior executive in the staffing industry with a 14-year track record of high-impact accomplishments, as Chief Executive Officer.

John Gulnac CEO NSC Technologies

Gulnac joins NSC from The Adecco Group, the world's second-largest Human Resources provider and temporary staffing firm, where he was a Vice President and Country Practice Lead.

"John is a highly accomplished leader who will continue to improve NSC's capability to deliver flawless execution to our customers while leveraging state-of-the art technology and processes to meet business requirements," said Paul Rodriguez, NSC Technologies' founder and Board Chairman. "John is one of the best in the industry -- I am thrilled that he is joining our team."

Prior to his time at Adecco, Gulnac was Senior Regional President at Robert Half International and Market Vice President and Managing Director at Kforce, Inc. His selection is the result of NSC's extensive national search for a leader with a proven record for driving double-digit growth by engaging and focusing the workforce on delivering exceptional customer service.

"I am honored and excited to lead NSC," Gulnac said. "I believe this organization provides an incredible contribution to our communities and economy. Through the high-quality services NSC provides to our clients and job seekers, we can positively impact the lives of so many."

About NSC Technologies:

NSC Technologies was founded in 2000 by Paul Rodriguez, with an idea and determination to build a stronger America by connecting businesses with highly skilled workers. Today, the staffing company occupies nearly 30 offices nationwide and places talent in all 50 states and abroad. Government agencies and marine, technical, manufacturing, and light industrial companies all trust NSC to provide creative workforce solutions in order to operate at peak performance. Dedicated to improving communities and creating opportunities for individuals, NSC also delivers hands-on training in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Local workers are equipped with valuable trade skills and deployed at locations where specialized skill sets are in high demand.

Learn more at www.nsc-tech.com.

Connect with NSC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE NSC Technologies