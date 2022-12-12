Star Olive Oils are now Certified by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check Food Certification Program

STAR line of olive oils are certified as healthier choice

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The STAR line of Olive Oils, a Borges brand, are now certified by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check Food Certification Program. The Heart-Check mark on food packaging helps take the guesswork out when reading Nutrition Facts and label information, signaling to consumers the product meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association's long-standing program and can be included as part of an overall healthy eating pattern.

The Heart-Check mark will be prominently displayed on STAR Olive Oil packages starting December 2022. STAR Olive Oils also feature the North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) seal and validation of authentic olive oil content. STAR line of Olive Oils includes Extra Virgin Olive Oil, EVOO Robust, EVOO First Harvest, EVOO Organic and Light and Original testing olive oils. All STAR Extra Virgin olive oils are made 100% cold extracted olive oil from premium olives. Extra Virgin and Robust oils yield rich olive flavors, while Original and Light are ideal for those who desire the healthy benefits of olive oil without a pronounced olive taste.

"By participating with such prestigious and well-respected associations such as the American Heart Association and NAOOA, we at Borges strive to guarantee the kind authenticity and quality of our Olive Oil products that consumers have come to expect," says Francisco Cuenca, COO at Borges USA.

The American Heart Association recommends replacing saturated and trans fats with healthier monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats as part of an overall heart-healthy diet to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Olive oil contains monounsaturated fat that if consumed daily can help lower LDL (low-density lipoprotein) or "bad" cholesterol levels – keeping LDL cholesterol low may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.i

Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration has determined that there is credible evidence to support a qualified health claim that consuming oleic acid in edible oils, such as olive oil, may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.ii

About Borges USA

Borges USA is one of America's leading importers and marketers of Mediterranean specialty food products. The company is a member of the Borges International Group, a 125-year-old Spanish food company with distribution in over 116 countries.

About North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA)

The NAOOA is a not-for-profit trade group of olive oil marketers in North America. The North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) conducts the nation's largest and most complete olive oil testing and certification program from Oils. purchased at supermarkets in the USA and Canada and test multiple times per year for adherence to the Physico-chemical standards set by the International Olive Council (IOC) for both purity and quality.

https://www.aboutoliveoil.org/

