BlackBerry to Host Investor Q&A at CES 2023

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today confirmed it will host an interactive Q&A with management regarding its exciting announcements and demonstrations at CES 2023. Investors will have the opportunity to hear more and ask questions about the key developments for BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry IVY™ to be showcased at the booth.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

Who:

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT

John Wall, SVP, Head of BlackBerry QNX

Vito Giallorenzo, SVP, Chief Operating Officer IoT and Head of Corporate Development

Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations

Date/Time: Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1:00pm PT

Hybrid in-person and virtual interactive Q&A

Register here for the webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5 – 8, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@blackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited