EmpiRx Health Announces Ziad Rubaie as Chief Growth Officer

The healthcare veteran joins the value-based PBM to fuel its growth nationwide

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ziad Rubaie as Chief Growth Officer. Rubaie joins the EmpiRx Health leadership team amid a period of rapid growth and will be building upon the momentum as plan sponsors seek financially sustainable and clinically based health benefits.

"EmpiRx Health is on track to outperform projected client savings guarantees for the seventh year in a row. Ziad's extensive relationships and experience in healthcare will be key to bringing our market-differentiated value-based solution to new clients nationwide and further accelerate our growth," said EmpiRx Health CEO, Karthik Ganesh. "Ziad is a results-oriented leader, and a stellar addition to our leadership team."

Rubaie is a respected leader in the healthcare industry, with more than 27 years of experience leveraging an impressive network of healthcare consultants to build deep strategic partnerships. He comes to EmpiRx Health after three years as the Chief Business Development Officer at Consociate Health, a boutique TPA with a rapidly expanding national footprint.

"The marketplace is hungry for innovative, value-based healthcare benefits solutions," said Rubaie. "The time is now to showcase the EmpiRx Health difference. In my new role, I look forward to further establishing EmpiRx Health's position as an industry changemaker."

The appointment of Rubaie as CGO adds to an exciting year for EmpiRx Health. The value-based PBM was recently recognized as a BenefitsPRO Luminary for its work in transforming the benefits business, was named to Fortune's Best Workplaces In Healthcare™ list for 2022, and earned Great Place to Work® certification for the third consecutive year. This fall, EmpiRx Health released a first-of-its-kind data report titled, "Innovation in Pharmacy Benefits: Mental Health is Health," which found that a rise in prescriptions related to mental health does not equate to a corresponding rise in costs. The report's findings confirm the PBM's category-defining value-based healthcare model can balance cost and access to care.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is redefining healthcare by proving it is possible to control drug spend while improving health outcomes. Driven to fundamentally change the industry, EmpiRx Health is the industry's most clinically advanced and only value-based pharmacy benefits manager (PBM). Founded in 2014, the company's growth is fueled by the highly unique, client-aligned nature of its value proposition – a pay-for-performance financial model with guaranteed savings, the industry's first client-tailored population health management solution, and an unparalleled high-touch service experience resulting in industry-best client retention rates. EmpiRx Health has been recognized as a BenefitsPRO Luminary, Fortune and Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces in Health Care, The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, and as an Inc 5000: Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for three consecutive years.

