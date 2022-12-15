MAX STOCK LTD. TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 ICR CONFERENCE

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will present at the 2023 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 p.m. Israel Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/.

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

