On-Site TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Initiative Launches at Southern California's Ontario International Airport for Ticketed Travelers

First California Airport to Enable Ticketed Travelers to Enroll in TSA PreCheck with No Appointment Needed

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA and Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) announced today that IDEMIA's new TSA PreCheck® enrollment initiative for ticketed travelers is now live. Ticketed travelers flying out of ONT can enroll in TSA PreCheck with no need for an appointment. The goal is to make enrolling more convenient. It takes five minutes or less, and most travelers receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days. IDEMIA also provides traditional TSA PreCheck enrollments, by appointment, at more than 550 locations nationwide.

Ontario International is the first airport in California to deploy IDEMIA’s new TSA PreCheck® enrollment initiative for ticketed travelers. (PRNewswire)

ONT is the first airport in California to deploy the innovative enrollment initiative.

IDEMIA TSA PreCheck Enrollment Ambassadors are stationed by Dunkin' Donuts, just past the Terminal 4 security checkpoint, co-located by Gate 407. They are in easy-to-spot uniforms with specially equipped carts for enrolling travelers in TSA PreCheck. The service is available to ticketed travelers, Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time. Travelers will need to bring photo ID and proof of citizenship (i.e., passport, birth certificate) or proof of lawful permanent residency. Since this is past the security checkpoint, it is only available to ticketed travelers on the day of departure.

TSA PreCheck enrollment is easier than ever, and more people can take advantage of a smoother airport security screening process that lets them keep their shoes and belts on and leave their compliant liquids and laptops in their bags. Children 12 and younger may join a parent or guardian with TSA PreCheck in the dedicated lanes. In November, 92% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than 5 minutes in line.

"On-site TSA PreCheck enrollment at ONT delivers ultimate enrollment convenience to ticketed travelers as they are waiting to board their flight. If you are just hanging around the gate, use five of those minutes to enroll and get it out of the way. You may even be able to get your KTN number in time for your return trip," says Lisa Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA I&S North America. "IDEMIA is a leader in identity verification and validation solutions, and we are constantly innovating new ways to enhance TSA PreCheck enrollment. This initiative has proven popular with travelers, and we are also operational at Orlando International and Austin-Bergstrom International Airports."

"I would like to thank TSA, IDEMIA and our Ontario International Airport team for making this creative travel solution a reality. TSA PreCheck is a wonderful program that will now be more accessible than ever to our community and our travelers. This will help us continue serving one of the fastest-growing population centers in the U.S., while maintaining the convenience and access that we're known for," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.

"We're excited to be able to offer our travelers this convenient opportunity to enroll in TSA PreCheck and provide an even better customer experience. As the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians, we're committed to finding new, innovative ways to make flying into and out of Ontario International as accessible and easy as possible," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer.

"TSA PreCheck is the agency's marquis program that permits low-risk travelers to experience a streamlined security screening experience. Available at airports across the country, enrolling in TSA PreCheck is a must for anyone who travels at least once a year," said TSA Federal Security Director Jason Pantages who oversees TSA operations at ONT and five other Los Angeles-area airports. "We appreciate our strong partnerships with the Ontario International Airport and IDEMIA for collaborating to make TSA PreCheck enrollment more available and more convenient."

Visit ONT's on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment information page and don't forget to complete the online application before you enroll for an extra speedy experience.

About IDEMIA I&S North America

IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike. Learn more at IdentityWithIntegrity.com. For more information, visit www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) has been ranked as the fastest growing airport in the United States for five straight years, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport) (PRNewswire)

