Prospect Medical Hospitals Achieve Clinical Quality Awards from Healthgrades

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Medical hospitals received "5 stars" for excellent clinical outcomes, according to Healthgrades' 2023 Quality Ratings & Awards, which evaluate performance at almost 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine clinical excellence in 17 specialty care areas.

In total, Prospect Medical Hospitals achieved 26 five-star quality awards in six categories: Cardiac, Critical Care, Gastrointestinal (GI), Labor and Delivery, Orthopedics, and Pulmonary.

Five of Prospect Medical's hospitals—Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Foothill Regional Medical Center, Los Angeles Community Hospitals, Southern California Hospital at Hollywood, Waterbury Hospital—received additional clinical distinction in pulmonary care.

Of note, Southern California Hospital at Hollywood is the only hospital in California to receive the Five-Star Distinction for Treatment of COPD for 21 years, the only hospital in Los Angeles County to receive the America's 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award, and one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care and GI Care in 2023.

"We commend the recognized hospitals for their ongoing commitment to high-quality specialty care," said Dr. Brad Bowman, Healthgrades' chief medical officer and head of data science. "Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards and Ratings showcase hospitals around the country that deliver consistently exceptional patient outcomes in a given medical specialty."

"It's heartening to see the results of all of the hard work from our doctors, nurses, and staff at all of our hospitals," said Cathy Stevens, Corporate Chief Nursing Officer & Quality, Patient Safety, and Clinical Excellence Officer. "Prospect Medical looks forward to continuing to bring compassionate care and state-of-the-art medical services to the communities we serve."

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.

About Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., established in 1996, is a growing healthcare services company, emphasizing coordination of care and population health management, with a focus on preventive care.

Prospect Medical Holdings' hospital facilities help coordinate quality care for patients through integrated networks of primary and specialty physicians, in affiliation with hospitals, clinics, other community-based providers and health plans.

Prospect owns and operates 16 hospitals, as well as more than 165 clinics and outpatient centers. Prospect also manages the provision of healthcare services for more than 600,000 members enrolled in its networks of more than 8,000 primary care physicians and specialists. Prospect's operations are in California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

