HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer electronics company TCL reiterates its dominance as the Top 2 LCD TV brand globally in 2022, according to OMDIA's Global TV Sets report. TCL Electronics won two CES® 2023 Innovation Awards for its TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C935 and TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835. Both products were recognised by the judges for their design and engineering features, joining an elite group of products given this distinction.

TCL is celebrating business success and awards in 2022 by introducing a gift guide to help consumers elevate their home entertainment and create a fantastic festive atmosphere this holiday season. For a fun theme, the company looked to its four football Brand Ambassadors and their incredible skills for inspiration, then used its creativity and imagination to match the very best TCL TVs and appliances. The result is a unique holiday gift guide.

(PRNewswire)

RODRYGO

TCL C835 Mini LED TV

(PRNewswire)

Always exciting to watch, the Brazilian forward excels at running off the ball and fast responses. Superb performances in matches, have earned him millions of fans worldwide.

An all-round performer that delivers superb viewing experiences in any setting. This 4K Mini LED 144Hz TV with QLED technology ensures exceptional light control, vivid colours, high contrast and amazing levels of detail. Complemented by Dolby Atmos and a 2.1 sound system, winning features include Game Master Pro, HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR, Freesync Premium, TCL Game Bar and it supports HDR formats (including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ). The C83 series includes the 65C835, the EISA Best Premium Mini LED TV 2022-2023.

RAPHAEL VARANE

TCL C635 QLED TV

(PRNewswire)

A key player in the French squad's success in the recent global football tournament, the respected defender excels at precise ball control. Thoughtful and studious, he always reacts quickly and effectively.

For a fast-responding TV with smart Google TV features, the TCL C635 QLED TV is a gift that makes everyone's favourite entertainment look and sound better. This 4K 120 Hz TV provides outstanding brightness and colour plus excellent audio quality through Quantum Dot technology and its advanced sound system, for movies, TV, streaming video and gaming too. Users can connect to loved ones with Google Duo and take control of multiple platforms by saying "OK Google". Wrapped up in a slim bezel-less design, the C635 QLED TV will look fabulous in any space in any room this festive season.

PHIL FODEN

TCL P735 Google TV

(PRNewswire)

Exceptional young English midfielder known for his vibrant play and ability to fox opponents with multiple strategies and impressive skills.

For an incredibly vibrant TV display with multiple outstanding features to impress family and friends, the TCL P735 Google TV offers endless entertainment options and immersive viewing experiences. This TCL TV combines Dolby Vision, HDR10 and 60Hz Motion Clarity for more detailed and smooth 4K HDR images. Add to that features like Game Master, HDMI 2.1, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and support for the latest HDR Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos formats too. The contemporary bezel-less design will showcase all the must-watch content this holiday season.

Boost the sound experience

Looking for something extra? Whether sharing a festive playlist, watching a movie or gaming, when paired with these TVs, TCL's latest soundbars ensure exceptional sound and wonderful immersive experience.

Launched this year to complement P73 Series of TCL TVs, the sophisticated 3.1 channel P733W Soundbar, with wireless subwoofer, has 3D surround sound for an immersive and multidimensional audio experience. At the same time, Dolby Audio delivers a rich, clear, powerful sound.

The TCL X937U with RAY•DANZ technology is TCL's flagship soundbar. The sleek unit with 7.1.4 channels creates a superior listening environment and exclusive TCL RAY DANZ technology provides a more natural-sounding wide soundstage.

PEDRI

TCL FreshIN Air Conditioner

(PRNewswire)

An outstanding young Spanish footballer who brings vitality to every game. Fast to respond, he creates opportunities for teammates and is a highly effective midfielder.

To make homes welcoming for the holiday season, FreshIN brings fresh air and vitality to any room. Whether its creating a cooler or warmer room for dinners, movie nights or any get-together, FreshIN air conditioner always responds effectively to keep room temperature balanced and comfortable, thanks to its gentle breeze. Its highly efficient air purification uses QuadruPuri Filters with four different layers of filtration.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCL Electronics