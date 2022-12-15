UBC APPOINTS NATHAN THOMPSON CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

Effective January 2, 2023, Nathan Thompson will assume the role of Chief Information Officer of UBC

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBC, a biopharmaceutical leader providing integrated clinical, safety, and commercialization services, announced today that Nathan Thompson has joined UBC and, effective January 2, 2023, will assume the role of Chief Information Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/United BioSource LLC) (PRNewswire)

Nathan joins UBC most recently from Premier Research, where he served as their Chief Information Officer and Head of Corporate Real Estate, and brings more than 20 years of complex technology, operational, and corporate strategy to UBC. With experience spanning the hospital administration and life sciences industries, he will support UBC's vision with a strategic approach to product design through technology innovations.

"As we consider the next level of growth for UBC, we recognize the importance of innovative and differentiated technology solutions as well as technology to drive real world evidence generation" said Patrick Lindsay, President & Chief Executive Officer, UBC. "To ensure UBC's long-term strategic growth, we must have industry-leading products, streamlined IT processes, and effective operational controls in place. I believe that with Nathan's addition to the already outstanding leadership team, we strengthen our evidence-driven model and will continue to be a leader in data-driven decisions and outcomes for the life sciences industry."

About UBC

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is a leader in the biopharmaceutical market that provides integrated clinical, safety, and commercialization services. UBC combines renowned scientific research and operations experts with innovative technologies, allowing for the best patient and healthcare provider experience. Comprehensive, end-to-end services cover product and patient population characterization during development and market entry, as well as a focus on the patient experience, safety, and adherence. For additional information, visit www.ubc.com.

SOURCE United BioSource LLC