Autoliv appoints Jonas Jademyr as Executive Vice President, Quality & Program Management

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, appoints Jonas Jademyr as the new Executive Vice President, Quality & Program Management effective January 15, 2023. Mr. Jademyr will become a member of the Autoliv Executive Management Team and succeeds Svante Mogefors who will retire.

Mr. Jonas Jademyr, currently Vice President Group Program Management in Autoliv, has experience in engineering, development, and program and project management within complex large-scale matrix environments. Prior to joining Autoliv in early 2021, Mr. Jademyr had an extensive career at Volvo Group including the position of Head of Quality at Volvo Construction Equipment.

"Jonas has a vast experience in improving ways of working and driving effective program management within the automotive sector. His holistic approach and leadership skills are highly appreciated. Quality is key in everything we do since our life-saving products never get a second chance. Considering Jonas's strong track-record of successful cross-functional collaboration, I have high expectations that he will harness the best of our quality and project management teams to deliver world class results," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO at Autoliv.

Mr. Svante Mogefors will retire after more than 30 years with Autoliv. Joining Autoliv in 1985, Mr. Mogefors held a number of roles with the organization in both Operations and Quality and steps down as the most senior executive in Quality, a role he has held since 2005. He will continue for the first half of 2023 as Senior Advisor to the CEO and support the transition.

"I would like to thank Svante for all his great contributions to Autoliv. Svante has played a key role in making sure that quality is always present and top of mind in everything we do. I feel confident that with Svante's support in the transition, the new role of Quality and Project Management will be off to a great start to continue the dedication to quality and to leverage project management efforts on the road to achieving our strategic targets. I wish Svante all the best in his next phase in life," said Mikael Bratt.

