CapWay Joins Forces with Universities for Financial Literacy and Empowerment

FinTech Startup and Digital Banking App Aligns with Mississippi HBCU to Promote Financial Literacy and Empowerment Amongst Students and Community

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based financial technology startup, CapWay, Inc., is partnering with colleges and universities across the U.S. to promote financial literacy and empowerment amongst students.

CapWay and its student ambassadors will help spread the word about CapWay helping students get the financial access, opportunities, and resources needed now and after graduation. Students can open a CapWay checking or savings account, highlighted by no overdrafts or minimum balance fees. Opening an account also means students can round up to change from their transactions to go into the savings account, also called their Money Goals Account.

In addition to accounts, CapWay is providing financial literacy modules and other tools to help students get on a promising path to build a solid financial foundation. CapWay decided to start closer to home with this initiative and kicked off its first Student Ambassador program at Jackson State University (JSU) in the fall of this year.

CapWay CEO Sheena Allen is a native of Terry, Mississippi, a small city outside Jackson. On her decision to start with JSU, Sheena says she "is immensely proud to start this work close to home. The student ambassadors did a wonderful job, and it was an amazing experience supporting these students in advancing their financial literacy and marketing skills." Allen adds, "I look forward to continued work at Jackson State and spreading to other universities!"

As CapWay plans for its 2023 campus stops, the startup is also gearing up for a significant add-on to its Money Goals Account offering that could be another benefit to students. The new extension of service is HUMAN$, which will allow other people or "humans" to help financially contribute to the money goals of others. A user may receive help from any HUMAN looking to help another or can directly ask for help from their friends via social media, text, or email. CapWay believes HUMAN$ can be especially helpful for struggling college students and gathering funds for needs such as textbooks or computers.

